Neymar hails City’s Jesus; ‘he could play for anyone’

Barcelona forward Neymar has commended his fellow Brazillian Gabriel Jesus, stating the Manchester City man ‘can achieve anything he wants’.

Jesus’ Premier League career starting with a bang after completing his £27million move from Palmeiras in January, scoring three in his first two games.

His form saw Sergio Aguero dropped to the bench, however, an ankle injury picked up during City’s game against Bournemouth last month threatens to keep the 19-year-old out for the remainder of the season.

Now his fellow countryman is lauding the striker’s skills, declaring that Jesus would be at home in any footballing side in the world.

“Jesus is a great player,” Neymar told the Sun. “He is a player that can achieve everything he wants.

“He could make the difference at any club, wherever he plays.”

Jesus’ injury has not only been a setback for his domestic side, it’s left his national side a headache ahead of their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uraguay and Paraguay.

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino is in line to replace the forward, and he’s told reporters that he’s ready for the challenge.

“I think we have similar games, that’s good. Gabriel, unfortunately, is injured. But I was in the other call-ups,” he said.

“I’ve been coming in well and have helped. I’m prepared. For me, that means everything, a great opportunity. If the coach picks me, I will give my best.”