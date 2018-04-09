Neymar hopes grow for Man Utd as £60m man asks to join PSG

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Neymar this summer have been given another lift after Anthony Martial reportedly expressed a willingness to move the other way as part of any deal.

According to reports on Sunday, PSG had approached United over a possible double summer swoop on Old Trafford for both Paul Pogba and Martial.

While plenty was made about Pogba’s match-winning performance at the Etihad – and the subsequent fallout around claims the midfielder was offered to Man City in January – little has been made of Martial’s inactivity, with the player once again an unused substitute on Saturday.

The player has made 40 appearances for the club this season, but many of these have been from the bench and his action has been severely limited since the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

And according to reports in France, the player has informed his agent he wants a summer move to PSG should the Ligue 1 giants follow up on their initial interest.

The situation with Pogba remains far more complicated given his huge improvement in the second half on Saturday reminding Jose Mourinho and Manchester United what the player is capable of.

However, it is believed he could still be sacrificed by United should PSG give them any indication they are willing to discuss the sale of Neymar.

After the Daily Star on Sunday initially ‘broke’ the story on Sunday, the Daily Mirror has since replicated the report by claiming a deal could be possible for Neymar should United give PSG £50million in addition to both Pogba and Martial.

That would certainly make a potential outlay for Neymar far more affordable for United should PSG show willing over the sale of a player, who is yet to settle in Paris.

Neymar has long been linked with United despite having joined PSG in a world-record €222m deal last summer.

The Brazilian forward has scored 28 goals in 30 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants before being struck down by a fractured metatarsal injury that may well have ended his season.

