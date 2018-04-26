Neymar in €400m claim as Man Utd ponder sale of Mourinho favourite

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a world-record £350m bid for Neymar – and it’s suggested the club could be forced into moving on top earner Alexis Sanchez to help fund the Brazilian’s capture.

Neymar has failed to settle in the French capital this season and is reported to have told friends that he expects to be the subject of a staggering €400million approach from United this summer, according to claims in the Spanish media.

The former Barcelona favourite has been persistently linked with a return to Spain with Real Madrid.

However, Don Balon claims Neymar believes Old Trafford represents his most likely next destination amid talk the club are readying a £350million swoop – part-funded by United’s shirt sponsors Chevrolet.

The report says that despite PSG’s best efforts to keep Neymar, they will finally accept the player wants to move on and will reluctantly sanction the deal, comforted by the fact they’ll make a £150million profit on last summer’s £200million investment.

Any deal for Neymar will see huge doubts placed over the future of Sanchez, who despite some improved performances in recent weeks, has so far failed to live up to expectations.

And the arrival of Neymar would mean United would seek a buyer for the Chilean and offload his £500,000 a week salary from their wage bill.

It’s claimed by Don Balon that a move to Paris could be on the cards too, as part of the deal that will take Neymar to Old Trafford.

