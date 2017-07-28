Watch as Neymar throws massive tantrum in Barca training

Barcelona star Neymar has reportedly been involved in a training ground bust-up with team-mate Nelson Semedo.

Footage from Splash News appears to show the Brazilian winger tangling with the Portuguese defender.

Goal.com recall the events in the scuffle, in which Neymar clashes with Semedo and other colleagues.

“After finding the target in a training exercise at Barca’s American camp, Neymar can be seen scuffling with Semedo – who has his arms around his neck,” Goal state.

“The pair are forced apart, with Javier Mascherano quickly on the scene.

“Semedo walks away from the fiery flashpoint, but Neymar refuses to let the issue lie.

“Clearly flustered, the Samba star shouts over to Barca’s £26.8 million summer signing from Benfica as the rest of Ernesto Valverde’s squad watch on.

“He then looks to head back in the direction of Semedo before being restrained by Sergio Busquets. Neymar tears off his training vest before kicking a stray ball away in frustration.”

Speculation surrounding the 25-year-old continues as Neymar has been linked with a world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to the latest reports, PSG are willing to meet his €222million release clause to make him the most expensive player of all time.

Neymar and Semedo clashed???? in training today, Will the Brazilian leave for PSG? ?? pic.twitter.com/EA5oCOKhX4 — 90Kickoff (@90Kickoff) July 28, 2017

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu told the New York Times that the club are reluctant to part with a star player.

He said: “Well, you know Neymar is one of our best players, and so we don’t want to lose that player.

“We want him to continue, continue with us. He still has four years of his contract, so nothing else to say.

“You know that players decide if they want to leave, they can decide.

“But as far as Barcelona, we want him, and we need him. Because if we want to win, we need the best players possible.”