Neymar issues definitive response to €222m Real Madrid links

Neymar has quashed speculation that he could be set to leave PSG this summer in his most recent interview.

There has been speculation recently that Neymar is unhappy in Ligue 1, and Real Madrid have already been linked with a world-record move for the Brazil international following Ronaldo’s departure to Juventus.

Neymar only moved to PSG last season, leaving Barcelona in controversial circumstances to seal a £200m exit.

A report by Television Espanola (TVE) earlier in the month claimed that Real were preparing to surpass the €222million (£200million) fee that PSG paid Barca for Neymar last August by bringing the 26-year-old back to Spanish football in an eye-watering £275million swoop.

However, Neymar has denied all speculation that he will leave the French capital this summer.

“I’ll stay. I have a contract with PSG and I’ve chosen to be there for the challenge, for new things and higher goals,” he told Fox Sports .

“I won’t change my mind about it. I hope we can have a successful season, with new silverware, too.

“The press enjoys creating rumours, but everyone knows how much I care about PSG.”