Neymar ‘wants Man Utd move’ as Mourinho gives three guarantees

Neymar has reportedly made a move to Manchester United his No 1 focus this summer after apparently being given three promises by Jose Mourinho over a move to Old Trafford.

The Brazilian forward moved to PSG last summer in a world record €222m deal – but his time in Ligue 1 has been dogged by persistent claims he has failed to settle in France and is seeking a move.

Real Madrid were thought to be in the driving seat to swoop should PSG give any indication they were willing to sell the player; a report on Monday suggested the defending European champions were willing to offer the Ligue 1 side both Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale as part of a package to lure the Brazilian to the Bernabeu.

But reports in the Spanish media claims it is Manchester United who look most likely to prise him away in a potential €250m (£219.5m) after encouraging talks with Mourinho.

According to Don Balon, the 26-year-old has now indicated a move to United is top of his wishlist should he be granted his wish to move on.

And the Spanish outlet – well known for its outlandish transfer speculation – claims Mourinho has given Neymar three guarantees over a move to Old Trafford.

It’s claimed United have promised to make Neymar the world’s highest-paid player on more than the £500,000 a week currently enjoyed by Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Alexis Sanchez at United.

Secondly, it’s claimed Mourinho has told Neymar his arrival at Old Trafford will turn the club – who finished the 2017/18 season trophyless – into major contenders for the game’s biggest prizes.

And finally, it’s reported that the United boss will hand him a starring role in his side and ensure he’s top dog at Old Trafford, unlike the second fiddle role he had to assume under Messi while at Barca.

While the who episode appears little more than speculative at this stage, there is a growing feeling that Neymar’s time in Paris will only prove a fleeting one, and if he was to be made available, there’s a strong chance United would be keen to sign him.