Neymar makes unacceptable PSG demands

Neymar has been left disappointed by Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery’s reluctance to allow the Brazillian to pick and choose when he plays.

Having only joined PSG four months ago, according to a Yahoo exclusive, despite being awarded an astronomical salary, that has not prevented the forward from expressing his dismay with his coach.

Neymar, who has been linked with Real Madrid walked out of a midweek press conference when asked about Real’s interest, apparently wants to pick and choose which games he plays in.

The Brazilian was also embroiled in an on-field dispute with Edinson Cavani over who should be the club’s penalty and free-kick taker back in September, which Emery subsequently failed to settle to his satisfaction.

Neymar has also bemoaned the Fench team’s style of play, and isn’t a fan of Emery’s man management.

It is no secret that Emery is under severe pressure at PSG, despite overseeing an unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season, and their record breaking goalscoring exploits in the Champions League group stages.

Sporting director Antero Henrique is believed to have met with a series of high-profile candidates to discuss replacing the Spaniard at the end of the current season.

The rift with PSG’s record signing won’t be doing Emery any favours, as the club continue to pursue his long-term replacement.

“Neymar is really upset with Emery,” said a source. “Because of Cavani, style of play, and privileges Neymar wants. He wants to be able to decide when he doesn’t have to play a game.”

The 25-year-old has missed three Ligue 1 matches since he joined the club. One was for suspension following a red card, and he has missed two further fixtures with reported injuries.

The Brazillian missed the 5-0 win over Angers ahead of this month’s international break, but that did not stop him from joining his national side for their friendlies with Japan and England.

“Neymar had a small blow to his muscle and didn’t feel well this morning,” said Emery ahead of the Angers match. “I spoke with the doctors and with him and we decided it’s best if he stays in Paris.”