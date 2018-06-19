Neymar misses Brazil training ahead of Costa Rica clash

Forward Neymar was forced to miss most of Tuesday’s training session in Sochi after feeling pain in his ankle, the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) has confirmed.

The Paris St Germain striker, who recovered fitness from a fractured metatarsal to play at the World Cup, left after around 20 minutes, and was filmed limping off to receive further treatment.

The CBF later confirmed Neymar had “complained of ankle pains due to the number of fouls suffered against Switzerland”, but was expected to resuming training again on Wednesday afternoon.

Brazil drew their opening match against the Swiss 1-1 on Sunday, and next play Costa Rica in St Petersburg on Friday.