Neymar mocks Coutinho’s hairdo after Barcelona unveiling

Barcelona new boy Philippe Coutinho was mocked by Neymar after completing his £142m transfer from Liverpool on Monday.

The 25-year-old is the third most-expensive signing in world football behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar himself after he secured his long-awaited move to the Catalan giants.

But after he was paraded to the Barca fans at the Nou Camp, Neymar could not resist a hair-related jib towards his Brazil team-mate.

The PSG forward wrote on Instagram: “Very happy for you, I wish you every success in the world, I’m sure you’ll be very happy. And tell me, is this hair in fashion?”

Coutinho, meanwhile, has revealed that he consulted Neymar about joining Barcelona in the build-up to his move to the La Liga side.

“I spoke to Neymar and he has nothing but good things to say about the team, the city and the dressing room,” said the playmaker.

“I also spoke to Luis Suarez and also Paulinho, and they also had good things to say. He [Suarez] has been house hunting for me. He is a good friend. We had good period together in Premier League. It’s an honour to play with him again.”

READ MORE

Barcelona star questions fee La Liga giants have spent on Coutinho

Gallery: 10 of the best photos as Coutinho completes Barcelona move

Ferdinand trolls Gerrard as Liverpool legend backs Liverpool over sale

Barcelona confirm Coutinho injury is worse than first feared

Coutinho picks out two stars to carry Liverpool into bright new era