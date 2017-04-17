Neymar reveals where he wants to finish his playing career

Barcelona superstar Neymar has outlined the side where he hopes to one day end his playing career.

The Brazil star is expected to claim the mantle as the world’s top star in the coming years after a decade of domination from his Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

And despite being regularly linked with moves to both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United – the latter of whom have been mentioned as being ready to meet his huge £173million release clause – Neymar himself sees his career drawing out elsewhere.

Without directly mentioned either PSG or United, Neymar told Brazilian TV channel, Canal Esporte Interativo: “I have a lot of desire to one day play for Flamengo, with the Maracana full, playing in the Copa Libertadores.”

Neymar started his career at Santos and insists that, while he still has happy memories of his time with the club, the ensuing court battle over his fee left a bitter taste in his mouth.

He added: “I still have strong sentiments towards Santos.

“But they went to court against me and I still don’t know why.

“There is a lot the people don’t know about.

“All that’s missing is for the club to claim I wanted to score an own goal in favour of Barcelona during the [2011] Club World Cup.”