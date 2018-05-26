Neymar picks out one Premier League boss he ‘really wants to work with’

Neymar has outlined his desire to one day play for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Neymar joined Barcelona in summer 2013, with Guardiola having already left the Nou Camp.

The Spaniard moved onto Bayern Munich before being appointed City manager in 2016.

He and Neymar’s paths are yet to cross, and the Brazilian is now at Paris Saint-Germain.

His future in France is far from assured however, and a move to the Premier League – namely Manchester United – is regularly mooted.

The forward has possibly opened a door to the Etihad.

“I have always wanted to work with Guardiola,” he told ESPN Brasil.

“It’s different, I arrived [at Barca] after he left. I really want to work with him.”