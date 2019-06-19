Neymar nudges closer to Barcelona as star admits major PSG regret

Neymar’s return to Barcelona appears to have taken another step forward after reports in the Spanish media claimed the player had told PSG he never should have left the Spanish giants.

GloboEsporte reported on Tuesday that talks over a sensational deal to take the Brazilian back to the LaLiga champions is now underway.

These claims were further substantiated by Mundo Deportivo who reported that ‘operation Neymar’ is in progress, though did stress that the Brazil forward will have to reduce his €30million per year he receives in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spanish paper also report that Neymar will have to drop the case against the Spanish club for an unpaid renewal bonus, worth around €26million.

And more fuel was added to the fire on Wednesday when the Catalonian paper ran a story claiming Neymar has told PSG: ‘I don’t want to play here any more. I want to return home; I never should have left.’

Furthermore, the same paper reports that Neymar has been fallen out with one of his (unnamed) Paris Saint-Germain teammates, with the said player allegedly branding the Brazil superstar ‘a total pr***’.

While the stories offer little concrete evidence that Neymar has, what would appear on the surface, to have burned his bridges in the French capital, rumours are mounting that a deal for the 27-year-old will be struck sooner rather than later and that he has already begun house-hunting in the Barcelona region again.

There is little other detail though PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi did fuel speculation this week by suggesting change is afoot: “Things have to be completely different.

“The players will have to do more, work more. They are not here to have fun, and if they do not agree, the doors are open, Ciao! I do not want any more celebrity behaviour.”

The player has also been mentioned as target for Manchester United, amid claims they will launch a €230million offer for his services.