Neymar obsession will see Real chief sacrifice two huge names

Florentino Perez’s determination to bring Neymar to Real Madrid next summer will see him offer two major Manchester United targets to PSG, according to reports.

The Brazilian forward moved to PSG over the summer in a world record €222million deal, but his time in Paris has been shrouded in controversy with rumours of a bust-up with teammate Edinson Cavani and claims he has failed to settle in France.

Further conspiracy theories have claimed the deal to take Neymar to Paris was only struck as a smokescreen to eventually bring the Brazilian to the Bernabeu, with Real Madrid keen to make him the heir to Cristiano Ronaldo’s throne.

Real Madrid came close to signing Neymar from Santos prior to his move to Barcelona back in 2013 and the player has always been seen as ‘the one that got away’ by Perez.

However, mounting claims suggest the Real president will finally land his man next summer with Don Balon reporting Perez will offer PSG both Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale as a sweetener and in an effort to lower Neymar’s price.

Both players are long-term targets for Manchester United, and reports over the weekend suggested Real had put the Welshman up for sale for an £85million asking price.

While the departure of Bale would come as little surprise, it would be more of a shock to see Kroos sacrificed. The German has been a model of consistency in the Real midfield, but was long been linked with a move to United, with the former Bayern Munich man having knocked back interest from the Red Devils to move to the Bernabeu in 2014.