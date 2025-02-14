Brazilian superstar Neymar reportedly has his heart set on a sensational return to Barcelona in the summer, once his contract with boyhood club Santos comes to an end.

The 33-year-old has been plagued by injuries in recent years and left Saudi club Al-Hilal in January to seal a romantic reunion with Santos.

Neymar has played three games for Santos since his return to Brazil and has captained the side twice, but is yet to score a goal or make an assist.

Neymar has been linked with moves back to Barcelona ever since his record-breaking £185m move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

And according to Cadena SER, Neymar’s ‘plan’ is to prove his worth to Barcelona over the next six months, and that he can retain his fitness for a long period, to earn one ‘last dance’ with the Catalans.

The report claims that Neymar wants to show clubs in Europe during his Santos stint that he still has what it takes to play at the highest level.

The forward is also keen to feature for Brazil in the 2026 World Cup and playing regularly will be key to him earning a spot in the side.

A host of clubs from MLS and other Saudi sides are said to have shown interest in Neymar over the past year but he reportedly wants to play in Europe again before the World Cup.

Neymar dreaming of last dance with Barcelona

Reports suggest that Barcelona sporting director Deco is keen to bring in a new left-winger in the summer and Neymar could therefore fit the bill if he shows his quality again in Brazil.

It’s also worth noting that Barcelona are still in a perilous financial position, so signing Neymar on a free transfer next summer could be considered for that reason, too.

The experienced attacker made 186 appearances for the Catalans between 2013 and 2017, scoring an incredible 105 goals and making 76 assists in the process.

Neymar won eight major trophies with Barcelona playing alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, including one Champions League title in 2015.

However, the reality is that Neymar has missed a whopping 72 games through injury over the past two years – bringing into question whether his body can put up with football for much longer, despite his undeniable talent.

Speaking after his first game back with Santos, the Brazilian said: “I love Santos. I have no words to describe what I felt tonight when I stepped again on this pitch.

“I need minutes, games. I’m not at 100 percent. I didn’t expect to run and dribble so much tonight. I think I’ll feel better in four or five games.”

Neymar is yet to play a full 90 minutes for Santos but did start their last two games, before being substituted after around 75 minutes in both.

