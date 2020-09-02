Neymar one of three PSG stars to test positive for coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Angel Di Maria have both tested positive for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Wednesday.

Di Maria’s fellow Argentine Leandro Paredes also returned a positive Covid-19 result, according to reports in France.

L’Equipe gave further details on the South American trio.

The French newspaper revealed that the three players had all recently enjoyed a holiday in Ibiza.

They had been to the Spanish island following PSG’s defeat in the Champions League final to Bayern Munich last month.

A club statement said: “Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol

“All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The French champions said on Monday that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

The Ligue 1 season in France has already kicked off.

However, PSG were given extra rest having played in the Champions League final on August 23.

The French champions were due to face Lens in their opening game. That fixture has been put back until after the international break.

Neymar, Di Maria and Paredes now face a race against time to be ready for that opener which takes place next Thursday.

More high-profile stars test positive

The PSG trio are not the first high-profile footballers to have tested positive in recent weeks.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba tested positive for coronavirus alongside Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele while meeting up for international duty with France last Thursday. The pair are now isolating for 14 days.

Pogba had remained in England during his time off and was pictured enjoying a night out in London on Saturday night with his heavily pregnant wife Maria Zulay Salaues and friends.

It was revealed last week that Chelsea have had to place eight players in quarantine. That was after six players tested positive on their return from trips around Europe.