Neymar reacts to ankle injury as PSG panic over Real return

PSG superstar Neymar has posted his first update after being stretchered off in a bad tempered match with Marseille on Sunday.

The Brazilian put a picture on his Instagram account with his right ankle heavily bandaged, plus the caption ‘finished for the day’.

The update was posted early on Monday morning, suggesting that he will be having his feet up for the immediate future at least.

Reacting to the injury on Sunday night, PSG boss Unai Emery was confident Neymar will be fit to face Real Madrid in the Champions League next week despite being stretchered off in his side’s 3-0 win.

The world record signing left the field in tears at the Parc des Princes, after suffering the injury that led to initial fears that he could face a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The ex-Barcelona man was tracking back when he appeared to roll his ankle, leaving him in agony on the turf.

He was promptly withdrawn and there must now be serious doubts over his availability to face Real – with PSG trailing 3-1 from the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Emery, however, remains confident he will be available: “The first tests we have done show it is a sprain, we will do more medical examinations to be totally sure.

“Neymar is going to do some new tests. We’re going to stay optimistic.

“If today I had to say yes or no to be fit against Real [Madrid], I would say yes. I want to be optimistic.”

PSG goalkeeper Alponse Areola also admitted his worries after the match: “Of course, I’m worried about Neymar. His ankle was pretty swollen.

“He is an important player for us and I hope he will come back soon.

“I do not know much more, there were a lot of people around him.”

More from Planet Sport: Derek Bilton tips 5/2 Rafa Nadal to win in Acapulco. (Tennis365)