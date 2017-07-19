Neymar reacts to latest claims he’ll quit Barcelona for PSG

Neymar insists he is happy at Barcelona after dampening claims he is poised to move to PSG for a world-record fee.

The Brazilian superstar is reportedly unsettled at the Nou Camp and multiple reports this week have suggested a move to Paris is on the cards with the Ligue 1 giants ready to trigger his £197.3million (€222m) release clause.

But speaking to Goal, Neymar insists the stories are false and he insists he plans to stay at the Nou Camp for the foreseeable future.

“I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here,” he is quoted as saying.

“The last one was my best season in Barcelona. It was the season where I felt most comfortable.

“We played great games and lived incredible moments – even though we didn’t win the titles we wanted.

“Now, we need to work for the new season and it will be even more positive, individually and as a group.”

And Barcelona officials are also confident that Neymar will stay at the club, with spokesman Josep Vives insisting he will reject any overtures from PSG, Manchester United, or elsewhere.

“Selling Neymar is not something the club would think about,” Vives said. “We are very calm.

“He is one of the most important players we have, we will not consider any offers we receive for him.”