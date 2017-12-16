Neymar rumours intensify after lunch meeting with Real chief

Neymar’s father has reportedly met with Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez to discuss a stunning €250m move to the Bernabeu.

The Brazil superstar only moved to PSG in the summer but is believed to already be unhappy in the French capital.

Real remain long-term admirers of Neymar despite the face that he played for arch rivals Barcelona.

And Diario Gol reports that Neymar Sr has had dinner with Real supremo Perez and confirmed his son’s interest in a potential switch.

It is suggested, however, that the two parties accept they may have to wait until the summer of 2019 to strike a deal.

But Neymar is believed to want out of PSG at the end of the current campaign and his father promised Perez he would try to force his exit in the summer.

Real would almost certainly have to break Neymar’s current world transfer record and pay around €250m (£220m) to get their man.

Meanwhile, Neymar’s former Barca team-mate Gerard Pique has admitted he understands why the player quit the Nou Camp for PSG in the first place.

“Even though it really hurt the club when he left, as a friend I could understand his decision and why he wanted to go to Paris. I tried to be fair to him no matter what,”

“As a Barcelona fan it hurts and I understand that maybe some Barcelona fans are disappointed about how he left.”