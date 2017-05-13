Neymar discusses Barcelona future amid new Man Utd talk

Neymar has responded to the latest reports linking him with a move to Manchester United, by insisting Barcelona is his ‘home’.

The Brazilian superstar was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer, and while United are said to remain keen, Neymar has since signed a new deal to keep him at the Nou Camp until 2021.

That agreement currently sets his exit clause at £178million, but that will increase to £200m the next year and £212m for the final three years.

Despite the sky-high buy-out fees, United are reportedly considering a move to to bring the player to Old Trafford, knowing shirt sales and the commercial value of the player could write off a sizeable chunk of his cost.

But amid reports United could look to bring him to the club, Neymar told beIN Sports: “I want to be here and that’s why I renewed.

“I’m happy with everything I’ve done for the club.

“And I’m happy with my team-mates. I feel at home.”

Whether that ends United’s interest in the player seems unlikely, but with Antoine Griezmann and, according to Saturday’s Paper Talk, Romelu Lukaku top of their summer wishlist, any move for Neymar this summer seems unlikely.