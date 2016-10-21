Neymar signs new long-term Barcelona deal

Neymar has spoken of his delight after signing a new long-term contract at Barcelona.

The club had initially announced in July that Neymar had agreed a new five-year deal, and a post from the Catalan club’s Twitter feed on Friday afternoon read: “Done deal! #Neymar2021”

It was accompanied by a photograph of the 24-year-old Brazil forward shaking hands with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with paperwork laid out in front of them.

Bartomeu then tweeted: “We continue working to maintain sporting excellence. Congrats for renewing with Barca, @neymarjr.”

Neymar, speaking to Barca TV before his signing ceremony – quoted by AS.com – said: “I’m really happy to be renewing my contract with the club. I feel really at home here.”

He continued: “Before I came to Barcelona I was obviously already well aware that they were a massive club.

“The players here are incredible and, from the outside, that intimidated me a bit before I joined.

“But as soon as I walked into the dressing room it was clear how down to earth they were. I was really struck by that, and it helped me to settle in.”

Barca confirmed on July 1 that the deal had been agreed, stating that the player’s buyout clause had been fixed at 200million euros (£178.2million) for the first year of his contract, 222million euros (£197.8million) for the second and 250million euros (£222.8million) for the remaining three years.”

Neymar joined Barca from Santos in 2013 on a five-year deal and has gone on to win two LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey twice and the Champions League in 2015. He has scored 91 goals in 150 games for the Catalan giants.