Neymar “still with us” insists Barcelona boss Valverde

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has insisted that Neymar is “still with” the club, despite repeated links with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 club have been linked with a record-shattering move for the Brazil winger, with conflicting reports that Neymar may be open to the move.

The ex-Santos star was among the 10 players taken off at the break, having added to his brace in the pre-season defeat of Juventus.

The Brazil forward has been strongly linked with a move to Paris St Germain, but Valverde brushed aside such talk.

“Neymar was very happy talking to his Manchester United friends outside the locker room just right now,” he said. “He is still with us.

“Concerning the game, I am happy with the performance and I am happy that we won against a powerful team such as Manchester United.

“In the first half, I think there was a high rhythm in regards to both teams having chances in both boxes.

“It is clear that even though it is a friendly, both teams wanted to win tonight.”

For more photos and reaction, check out our Live Centre