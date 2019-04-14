Neymar tells PSG to rival Liverpool for Spain star with £605m clause

Neymar has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain to rival Liverpool in the race for Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer.

The midfield maestro was snubbed by previous Bernabeu boss Santiago Solari and had looked odds on for a summer exit.

Manchester United and Manchester City were amongst a number of clubs, including Juventus, showing a strong interest in the 26-year-old.

However, that changed last month when Zidane returned as manager of the LaLiga giants, with Isco having an important role to play under the Frenchman last time around.

It was also claimed last month that Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool to go all out to try and land Isco this summer, with the German boss ‘besotted’ by the Spain international.

However he is not the only admirer of Isco, as Don Balon now report that Neymar has asked PSG to consider signing the midfielder from Real this summer.

Isco, who has a huge €700m buyout clause in his contract, is under contract until 2022 but Real are likely to get just a fraction of his release clause if they put the playmaker up for sale. Isco has amassed 48 goals and 52 assists in 270 appearances for the Spanish capital club, and has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months.

