Neymar tipped to make stunning Barcelona return but Man Utd legend throws MLS curveball

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr is reportedly keen to make a stunning return to Barcelona, while David Beckham is determined to lure him to MLS side Inter Miami.

The talented forward spent four successful years at the Camp Nou before joining Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of around £200m in 2017.

Neymar scored 118 goals in 173 appearances during his time with the French giants, before signing for Saudi club Al Hilal last summer.

The 32-year-old earns an eye-watering £2.5 million per week with Al Hilal and is under contract there until 2025.

However, after playing just five games for the Saudi side, it seems that Neymar is already looking to find a way to leave as soon as possible.

According to Spanish outlet Culemania, Neymar is keen to return to Barcelona once his contract with Al Hilal ends – so in the summer of 2025.

It’s claimed that this has been confirmed to be his plan by ‘sources close to the player.’

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has denied that there are any ongoing talks ongoing regarding a move to Barcleona for Neymar, but crucially references ‘this summer’.

Culemania insist that Neymar will only head back to the LaLiga giants in the summer of 2025.

David Beckham jokingly ‘welcomes’ Neymar to Miami

While a return to Barcelona is Neymar’s preference, the Catalan club may struggle to match his wage demands due to their ongoing financial problems.

He may have to consider alternative options as a result and Inter Miami co-owner and Man Utd legend Beckham seems like he’d like to lure him to the United States.

Inter Miami have already signed Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba and the prospect of Neymar playing alongside the quartet again is certainly exciting.

In a recent Instagram post, Beckham hinted that he would love to see the Brazilian join his club.

The former England star and his wife Victoria posed for a picture with Neymar and captioned it – “welcome to Miami my friend (only for dinner).”

The crying-with-laughter emojis certainly indicate that the post was meant as a joke but thousands of fans in the comments section were adamant that the move should happen.

Neymar remains an Al Hilal player for now, but it will be interesting to see where he ends up once his mega-money contract comes to an end.

