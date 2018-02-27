Neymar to blame for injury, claims Marseille defender

Marseille defender Jordan Amavi says that Neymar only has himself to blame for his metatarsal injury.

The Brazilian was forced from the field in tears on Sunday as PSG closed out a 3-0 win over their Ligue 1 rivals, and is now facing a spell on the sidelines ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

However, Amavi has suggested that Neymar’s style of play deliberately entices fouls, and injury is therefore inevitable.

“We played normally against Neymar. I found him looking for things [fouls].”

“I am just telling you what I saw on the pitch. He waited for us to press and then released the ball at the last minute. What did he expect? Personally, I do not know, I think he was looking for things though. He reaped a little of what he sows.”

“Everybody knows that he has the talent, but he waited for us to press before releasing the ball.”