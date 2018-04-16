Neymar makes Man Utd his No 1 focus as Real Madrid change tact

PSG star Neymar is reportedly considering a shock move to Manchester United this summer due to Real Madrid cooling their interest.

The Brazil international star has not even spent a full season in Paris, but speculation that he could leave France is escalating.

Real have been most seriously linked with a move for the former Barcelona man, however the latest report from Don Balon suggests they have cooled their interest in him.

Los Blancos are plotting a squad overhaul in the summer after failing to challenge Barca for the title, with Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale heading for the exit door.

President Florentino Perez is apparently a big admirer of Neymar, though the latest news from Spain claims he is not pursuing the 26-year-old.

They go on to claim that Neymar is open to a move to Manchester United as a result as he looks to cut short his stay in Ligue 1.

Mourinho has previously insisted that the Red Devils will not spend big this summer on forwards, but with doubts over the futures of young pair Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, he may be forced to shop for reinforcements.

