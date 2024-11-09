Neymar wants to be part of MLS super-team with Messi and Suarez reunion at Inter Miami on

Neymar wants to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami

Neymar reportedly has eyes on reuniting with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Inter Miami, with the Brazilian star’s future looking like it will be away from Al-Hilal.

Neymar has been with Al-Hilal since the summer of 2023, when he moved from Paris-Saint Germain. His time in Saudi Arabia has been marred by injuries, though, with the forward missing a year through an ACL tear, before injuring his hamstring upon his return this season.

It means that since he first moved to Al-Hilal, Neymar has played just seven games, and only 42 minutes this season.

Amid his struggles, it’s believed he wants to move away from Saudi Arabia, and fresh reports from Sport state the Brazilian superstar wants to go to Inter Miami.

His former Barcelona team-mates Messi and Suarez both play for the MLS side, and heading there would see one of world football’s most potent attacks in history reunite.

It’s believed that is just one of the reasons Neymar wants to move to the club, with the fact the Miami lifestyle would be ideal for him also factored in.

Conflicting Neymar reports

But another reunion has also recently been reported for Neymar.

Indeed, it’s believed the Brazilian is eager to return to Santos, the club he made his name for before heading to Barcelona, where he became a global superstar.

At 32, he could still have a few years left ahead of him, so if the end goal is to retire at Santos, he could do that via Miami.

Whether or not that is the case remains to be seen, but if a chance to play with Messi and Suarez is on the cards before they pack in, that might take precedence given the time pressure on that could be greater than it is on his own career.

MLS round-up: Big Premier League names wanted

The MLS has been the home to many Premier League stars who have begun to wind down in their careers, and reports have suggested that both Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are on the radar of new club San Diego FC.

But America could have also revived one Premier League career.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien has been on loan with LAFC, and has starred for the club.

So much so that TEAMtalk understands there is interest in him from Southampton, Leeds, West Brom, Stoke, Hull and Sheffield United.

Neymar’s record with Messi

Neymar has played the most football with Messi than he has any other team-mate in his career, and the pair’s stats are a sight to behold.

Games played – 206 (Barcelona and PSG)

Wins – 149

Losses – 30

Points per game – 2.30

Assists for each other – 67 (Neymar goals – 27, Messi goals – 40)

Longest win streak – 15 games (2015/16)