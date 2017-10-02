Neymar’s father admits son ignored advice over Barcelona

Neymar’s father says his son would have stayed at Barcelona rather than make a world-record move to PSG this summer if he had had his own way.

The Brazilian superstar has made a sensational start to life at the Parc des Princes following his record-breaking €222million move from Barcelona.

But Neymar Sr. claims that the former Santos forward would still have been at the Catalan giants if he had followed his advice.

“I was the one who hesitated until the last moment,” he told TF1’s ‘Telefoot’. “I told him that the best choice was to stay but he wanted to take a risk.

“It was difficult, but Neymar wanted this challenge and we supported him.

“We were all proud when he was presented at PSG. To see Neymar projected onto the Eiffel Tower was incredible. He loves everything here.”

Despite rumours he joined PSG to win the Ballon d’Or, Neymar’s father claims that he is more interested in team trophies.

“To help Paris win the Champions League motivated him,” he continued. “If Neymar should win the Ballon d’Or, he will, but I don’t think that he really wants it. If he wanted that he could have remained at Barcelona.

“We signed a five-year contract, so we have five years to win the Champions League with PSG.”