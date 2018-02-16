Neymar’s father blasts critics in extraordinary rant

Neymar’s father has launched into critics of his son following PSG’s Champions League defeat at Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The French giants suffered a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu, having taken the lead in the last 16, first-leg tie and Neymar struggled to make an impact on the game.

The 26-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to the reigning La Liga champions this summer but his performance hardly acted as an audition as he was completely outshone by Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice on the night.

Afterwards Neymar Snr took to Instagram to defend his son: “In a war there are those who feed off victories and those who, like vultures, feed off the carcasses of the defeated.

“They do nothing, they produce nothing, they live from the brilliance or, more often, from the difficult moments of their prey.

“In the world of football we know many people with vulture behaviour.

“Sometimes they take advantage of a strong microphone, a player’s career (we can not call them an athlete, someone with at least questionable behaviour off the pitch) without much brilliance, always the shadow of others more talented, to distill their frustrations.

“They take advantage of a defeat, a lost BATTLE, to lurk, waiting for defeat in the war, to feed their egos, as the vultures feed on carcasses.

“They did not make it to the Rio Olympics, but they stayed there, waiting for the first opportunity, to bring their bad omen.

“But remember: We lost a battle, not war. My son has been battling since he was a child,’ he wrote, ‘always fighting fair, always avoiding the vultures, always rising again stronger.

“And, especially, respecting everyone, even the vultures…

“We lost a battle but as for the war, we’ll see, because it will last as long as we’re on the field.

“And be sure … like a phoenix he will be reborn, prepared for all the fighting ahead!

“As for you, vulture, you will be hungry. And there will be nothing left to swallow his words, as rotten as carcasses.”