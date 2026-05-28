Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Everton are all showing an interest in Lille midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau, with TEAMtalk understanding the DR Congo youngster has emerged as one of the latest Ligue 1 talents attracting serious Premier League attention this summer.

The 21-year-old international enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign in France, playing a key role in Lille’s third-place finish in Ligue 1, sealing Champions League qualification for next season.

Mukau, who generally plays in a defensive midfield role, made 42 appearances across all competitions for Lille this season, and he will look to continue his good form with DR Congo in the World Cup.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Mukau’s performances have prompted extensive scouting by several English clubs in recent months, with Tottenham, Villa and Everton among the sides most actively monitoring the situation at this stage.

Brighton and Brentford are also understood to have carried out detailed checks on the midfielder as interest in his future continues to grow across Europe.

Lille have rapidly developed a reputation as one of Europe’s leading talent producers in recent years, and several of their young stars are already firmly on the radar of elite clubs across the continent.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, midfield prodigy Ayyoub Bouaddi remains extremely high on Arsenal’s shortlist, while Manchester United have also continued to monitor the teenager closely.

Forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo is another Lille player generating significant Premier League interest, with Newcastle United recently making enquiries over the versatile attacker following his impressive campaign in France.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Mukau is also attracting growing admiration from across the Channel.

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Premier League battle ignites for rising Ligue 1 midfielder

Mukau joined Lille from hometown club Mechelen in 2024 and has quickly developed into an important figure within Bruno Genesio’s side.

However, uncertainty surrounding Lille’s future direction has encouraged several clubs to intensify their scouting work.

Genesio’s departure as manager has created the belief among interested sides that there could be opportunities this summer to prise away some of Lille’s prized young assets before their valuations rise even further.

TEAMtalk understands Mukau is now firmly among those attracting serious attention. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that at least five Premier League clubs have undertaken extensive scouting and analytical work on the Belgium-born midfielder in recent months.

We understand scouts have been hugely impressed by the left-footer’s all-action displays, particularly his ability to influence games in both defensive and attacking situations.

Mukau’s relentless energy, aggressive pressing and willingness to cover ground have made him especially appealing to Premier League recruitment teams, while his technical quality in possession has further elevated his standing.

The midfielder is capable of operating both as a deeper controller and in more advanced central roles, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to add mobility, intensity and tactical flexibility to their midfield units.

Brighton and Brentford are understood to particularly appreciate Mukau’s profile given their strong focus on technically gifted young talent with significant developmental upside.

Aston Villa have also monitored him closely as Unai Emery continues planning for another demanding campaign involving both domestic and European football.

Everton and Tottenham, meanwhile, are both exploring multiple midfield options this summer and Mukau has emerged as one of the names under serious consideration internally.

Lille remain determined to keep hold of the player and still see him as an important part of their future despite growing external interest, with Mukau contracted until summer 2028.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

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