N’Golo Kante to Barcelona transfer truths revealed as Hansi Flick makes brave call amid talks

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has reportedly made a big call regarding the potential signing N’Golo Kante, after the club sought the approval of his agents.

Flick walked through the door at Barcelona following the dismissal of previous manager Xavi. The former Barca midfielder had led the club to the La Liga title in 2022/23.

However, the following campaign, they dropped not only to second, but 10 points behind rivals Real Madrid, which was deemed too underwhelming for Xavi to keep his job.

The boss made some quality additions to the Barca squad during his time as manager, with highlights including Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan.

Flick has, as yet, had little chance to do the same, with Barcelona’s finances meaning expensive signings are off the table at the moment. As a result, he’s made just one signing since coming through the door, and it cost around £2.5million.

However, he could have had the chance to get Kante on loan, but at a reduced rate regarding his salary, given he reportedly wants to leave the Saudi Pro League, where he has played for Al Ittihad for the past season.

But Flick made a big call amid the negotiations for the Frenchman.

Reports suggest Barcelona had got the approval of his agents to attempt the transfer.

Flick turned down Kante transfer

However, Flick ended the pursuit after the attempts to sign him had begun.

It’s said that is because he instead wanted to see how the youngsters of Barcelona’s academy could perform in the side.

It’s said he wants to rejuvenate the squad with players who can sustain their efforts for several games in a row.

While Kante has had no problems with injuries of late, he has previously struggled for fitness, so whether he could stay on the pitch for long enough now he is 33 could have been a concern.

Brave call from Flick

It’s a brave call for Flick to decline the chance to get Kante in order to prioritise his own academy players.

Indeed, there is a chance he could bring through some exciting talent ahead of when they might have been ready otherwise, but he could have instead had a World Cup winner who is still close to the top of his game.

Barca fans would surely have loved to have had the Frenchman in the side.

But they could also soon come to love the players Flick wanted to see do well instead, and it could yet prove to be a masterstroke.

