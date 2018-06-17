N’Golo Kante opens up on £80m links with Euro big boys

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has batted away speculation linking him with an £80million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The France midfielder is reportedly on the summer wishlist for the big-spending Ligue 1 side and are being tipped to launch an £80m move for the two-times Premier League winner after the World Cup.

But having been asked about the speculation in Russia on Sunday, Kante was in no mood to discuss speculation surrounding his future.

“I am not concerned with all that,” Kante said when asked if he was aware of PSG’s interest.

“Today, I am at Chelsea, and today I am currently living and playing in the World Cup, that is what comes first.

“I am not paying attention to what is being said on the club side of things at the moment.”

Kante played the entire match as France ground out a 2-1 win over Australia in their World Cup opener on Saturday and their coach Didier Deschamps is ready to turn his focus to their encounter with Peru on Thursday.

“The opening match is always a dangerous one and we are very happy to have won today, we are in a good position,” Deschamps said. “It was a highly difficult match, the Australian team was very good and as far as France is concerned we were not quick enough going forward.

“At the beginning of the match it was not great, that was obvious. This is the World Cup, we must do better and we can and we will.

“We were not quick enough on the pitch, our offence was not as good as it should have been, but we should not say we did not know what to do. You should not exaggerate.”

