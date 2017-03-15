N’Golo Kante ‘working hard’ to add more goals to his game

N’Golo Kante aims to continue improving on the attacking side of his game with the help of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Kante’s heroics for Chelsea this season follow on from last year’s at Leicester – with both our readers and the pundits piling praise on the midfielder – who is on course to become the first player to win consecutive Premier League titles for different clubs.

Despite being a strong contender for Player of the Year, the Frenchman is desperate to add more goals to his game, with his FA Cup quarter-final winner against Manchester United only his second goal in 30 games for the club.

And Kante says that Conte is always pushing him to improve.

“We know he [Conte] was a midfielder, we know his career, we can respect what he did. When he gives you advice, I have to understand and try to improve,” he said.

“Not especially to score goals but when I have the pass, to look forward, to try to make me improve, but also when we have the chance to score, we like to create chances and score.

“It’s important. Sometimes it could make the difference for the team, for the game, and when we have the chances to score, we have to score.”