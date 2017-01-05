Nice president rules out move for Man Utd outcast Depay

The president of French club OGC Nice says his team can ‘not afford’ a move for Manchester United outcast Memphis Depay.

The Dutch international has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, with his game time limited to just 20 minutes in the Premier League.

Everton and Nice had been linked with a move for Depay, who joined from PSV Eindhoven for £25million, but it appears the Ligue 1 club are out of the running.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere revealed that the club cannot afford to bring in the winger.

“We looked at him, like a lot of clubs have, but it is extremely complicated,” Rivere told RMC.

“It is a situation that is out of our financial reach. You have a club that bought him for a certain amount, that wants to sell him,” he added.

“When we looked at Depay, it was in another way, which is not possible today.

“He was bought very expensively by Manchester United, they want to possibly sell him and we cannot compete in this sort of situation.”