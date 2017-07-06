Nice slap €30m price-tag on Liverpool target Dalbert

OGC Nice have reportedly slapped a €30million price-tag on Liverpool and Inter Milan target Dalbert.

The Ligue 1 club have apparently insisted that they will only sell the defender for the value of his release clause, which is the figure mentioned above.

This is according to Nice-Matin, who state that executives of Nice told them they were standing firm on their valuation.

“We won’t sell him for less than €30m, which is the sum of his release clause,” they remarked.

In addition, Calciomercato claim that Nice were “prepared to start the bidding at €15m” last week, but that idea has now been halted due to fresh interest from Manchester City and Arsenal.

They go on to claim that despite interest from the Premier League and Juventus, the player is pushing to leave and join Inter.

The 23-year-old amassed four assists in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season, attracting attention from some of Europe’s top teams.