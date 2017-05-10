Nice want Kante-style fee for Arsenal, Spurs & Everton target

Nice have reportedly told Jean-Michael Seri’s Premier League suitors that it will cost them €40million if they want to sign the powerful midfielder this summer.

The central midfielder has won an army of admirers this season after some excellent displays for Nice, where he has scored six goals and made seven assists in 32 Ligue 1 appearances.

Reports in the French media claim Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton, Southampton and Borussia Dortmund have all made checks on the Ivory Coast star, though it’s claimed the player is keen on a move to the Premier League following the success of former Ligue 1 star N’Golo Kante.

It was reported earlier this month that Seri’s agent travelled to London to hold informal talks about a potential summer move with both Arsenal and Spurs.

And now, according to reports from his homeland, Nice have also held talks with Seri’s agent, where it’s claimed they will allow him to talk to any club who matches their £33.5million valuation.

It had been reported earlier this year that the 25-year-old could be available for around £17m, but now the French club will require nearly double that in order to sell.

Nice paid Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira just £850,000 to land him in 2015 so will be confident of making a hefty profit once the transfer window opens on July 1.