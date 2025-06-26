A Germany international striker has ‘reached a full verbal agreement’ with Bayern Munich despite interest from Real Madrid, according to a reliable journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals how Chelsea and Everton will also be affected by his decision.

Madrid and Bayern are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are always looking to improve their respective squad. Los Blancos have signed Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono in the summer transfer window and also have a new manager in charge, Xabi Alonso, while the Bundesliga champions have secured the services of Jonathan Tah and Tom Bischof.

Neither Madrid nor Bayern are done yet this summer, with both clubs aiming to sign a new striker.

Although Alonso has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick at his disposal, the new Madrid manager wants a striker with the profile of Joselu.

In Harry Kane, Bayern have one of the best strikers in the world, but manager Vincent Kompany needs a suitable back-up and a marksman who is younger.

Nick Woltemade is a striker that both Madrid and Bayern have been impressed with, with Marca claiming that Los Blancos have received a ‘clear and resounding’ report on the 6ft 6in striker’s performances at the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship finals for Germany, as relayed by Defensa Central.

The striker, who won the DFB-Pokal with Stuttgart in 2024/25, has become ‘very popular’ among the Madrid decision-makers, with the Spanish giants ‘very attentive to his performances’.

However, Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported on X that Woltemade, who scored 17 goals and gave three assists in 33 appearances for Stuttgart last season, wants to join Bayern and has already reached a verbal agreement with the Bundesliga champions.

Plettenberg wrote at 6:37pm on June 26: “EXCLUSIVE | FC Bayern and Nick #Woltemade have reached a full verbal agreement on a summer transfer!

“The 23 y/o versatile striker wants to join Bayern with immediate effect. Long-term contract until 2030 with salary terms already agreed in the last days. Bayern’s supervisory board have already approved the deal.

“There have been no negotiations between the clubs yet. The contract with VfB is valid until 2028, with no release clause. VfB want to keep him.”

Chelsea and Everton suffer Nick Woltemade blow

While Madrid’s interest in Woltemade is relatively recent, Chelsea and Everton have had their eyes on the Germany international striker for a while.

TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, reported on June 11 that the Toffees made an enquiry for Woltemade three months ago.

Everton approached Woltemade’s representatives and were told at the time that he had no immediate desire to leave.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 13 that Chelsea have Woltemade on their radar.

Although Chelsea have signed Liam Delap and also have Nicolas Jackson on their books, manager Enzo Maresca views the Stuttgart striker as another option in his attack.

However, it seems that Woltemade has made up his mind to join Bayern, which will come as a blow to Chelsea and Everton.

