Real Madrid: Italian media react to Como star Nico Paz display vs Man Utd

The Italian media has raved about Como star Nico Paz for his performance against Manchester United, as Real Madrid keep tabs on the attacking midfielder with a view to potentially bringing him back to the Bernabeu.

Earlier this month, The Touchline, which has 1.7million followers on X, reported that Real Madrid are following Paz.

Real Madrid sold the Argentina international attacking midfielder to Como in 2024.

In the summer of 2026, the Spanish and European giants activated their €9m (£8m) option to re-sign Paz, before selling him back to Como for €60m (£51.6m).

Real Madrid target Nico Paz

Madrid have the option to re-sign the 22-year-old from Serie A club Como in the summer of 2027 for €80m (£68.7m).

The Touchline posted on X at 8am on October 1: “EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid are monitoring Nico Paz closely as they seem to struggle in creative football.

“Florentino Perez himself is a big fan of the player and is on the player’s trail, as the club will assess in the next summer if they will act on the €80m buyback clause they set for his departure.”

Paz has been a superstar for Como since his move to the Italian club in 2024.

The youngster has scored 23 goals and given 22 assists in 85 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

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Nico Paz stars for Como vs Man Utd

Paz was in action for Como against Manchester United at home in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Argentine was on fire, as he scored two goals and provided an assist to guide Como to a 4-1 victory over Man Utd at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

The Italian media were hugely impressed with Paz and raved about him after the game.

CalcioMercato gave Paz 9 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘Unlocks the match after two minutes, then never lowers the bar: dribbling, feints, top-player plays and a brace in the second half.’

ViSport described Paz as the ‘best player on the pitch’.

While rating Paz 9 out of 10 for his performance against Man Utd, the Italian news outlet enthused: ‘He charges up after his magic trick with the first touch of the ball in the opponent’s half.

‘His repertoire of feints drives Carrick’s players crazy, and they never get to him: elusive.

‘The assist for Douvikas is a basic move for a 10 of his level, just like the goal from a Baleba gift.’

TuttoMercatoWeb gave Paz 8.5 out of 10 and observed: ‘What’s there to say now?

‘He takes the headlines all by himself: a brace, an assist, and all the other reasons why he’s Como’s number one. And who knows, maybe he’ll become Argentina’s number one, too.

‘He dominates the pitch, and he’s only 22.’

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