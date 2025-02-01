Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Nico Paz, with a report revealing the defending Spanish and European champions’ stance on his future as Arsenal and Inter Milan face a massive disadvantage in their quest to sign the Como playmaker.

Paz has been one of the stars in Serie A this season, with the Argentina international attacking midfielder in fine form for Como. The 20-year-old has scored five goals and given three assists in 16 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A.

Como signed Paz from Madrid in the summer of 2024 for €6million (£5m / $6.2m), with the Italian club’s manager Cesc Fabregas describing the 20-year-old playmaker as “an exciting talent” who is “great on the wing and in the middle”.

Paz’s impressive performances have caught the eyes of Serie A giants Inter and Premier League club Arsenal, according to InterNews24.

The Italian news outlet has claimed that Arsenal had scouts watching Paz in action for Como against Atalanta. Inter are also reported to be keen on the Argentine talent.

However, Madrid have a massive advantage in the race for Paz. InterNews24 has reported that Los Blancos have a buyback clause of €12m (£10m / $12.4m) in his contract which they are likely to exercise.

Marca has also reported that Madrid are keeping tabs on Paz and have been impressed with how their former player is doing in Serie A right now.

The Spanish publication, which is well-connected with the Madrid hierarchy, has claimed that Los Blancos own 50% of the playmaker’s rights and the buyback option is valid for three seasons.

Como’s stance on Nico Paz

Como are very happy with their acquisition of Paz and want to keep him for the long term.

According to InterNews24, the Italian club want to pay €15m (£12.5m / $15.5m) quickly for Paz and cancel Madrid’s buyback option.

This would enable Como to be the sole owners of the Argentine playmaker and not have to worry about Madrid re-signing him.

Marca has quoted Como manager Fabregas as saying that he wants Paz to “stay with us for many years to come”.

Febregas added: “All of us, starting with the club and the president, know what we have to do and we are working slowly and quietly to have him with us.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo bid, Zubimendi interest

While Madrid are keen on signing Paz, they are not willing to let go of one of their best and most influential stars.

Rodrygo has established himself as a key player for Madrid. The Brazil international forward has scored 12 goals and given seven assists in 28 matches in all competitions so far this season.

The Madrid star has been the subject of a world-record bid from Saudi Arabia. However, both Los Blancos and Rodrygo have turned it down, with the forward fully committed to the defending Spanish and European champions.

Madrid are looking to make additions to their squad in the summer of 2025 and have identified a top midfielder.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Madrid are looking at Martin Zubimendi. The Real Sociedad star has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Spain.

Arsenal already reportedly have a deal in place for Zubimendi, but Los Blancos are planning to hijack it.

Sociedad, though, are clear that they will only sell the midfielder if a club triggers his release clause.

Meanwhile, Madrid are looking at alternatives to Florian Wirtz. While Los Blancos are keen on the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder, they are not willing to pay €120million (£100.7m / $125m) for him.

