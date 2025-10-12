FIRST 2026 Real Madrid signing revealed in Spanish media amid ‘verbal promise’ claim – NOT Ibrahima Konate

Amid continued interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, Real Madrid have a verbal agreement to bring another international star to the Santiago Bernabeu as their first major signing of 2026, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta suffering an early transfer blow.

Real Madrid’s interest in Konate has been well documented, with Spanish publication Marca vehement in their claim that the Liverpool star is Los Blancos’ ‘number one’ centre-back target, with the France international out of contract at the defending Premier League champions at the end of the season.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that it would be in Konate’s interest to drag on the deal for as long as possible, with other reliable journalists Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein adding that Liverpool are in still in talks over a new deal but without any conclusion so far.

Amid interest in Konate, Madrid are said to have reached a verbal agreement with Nico Paz over a summer move, according to AS.

The Spanish publication has reported that Real Madrid have ‘told’ Paz ‘they are counting on him for next season’.

Madrid have made ‘a promise – all verbal, nothing written’ to Paz that saw him turn down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2025.

The Argentina international attacking midfielder ‘already knows he’s in the planning stage’ for Madrid and will return to the Santiago Bernabeu from Como next summer.

Madrid will trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.5m) in Paz’s contract at Como.

Paz joined Como from Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has been a revelation in Serie A.

The 21-year-old playmaker has already turned out five times for Argentina and has scored three goals and given three assists in six Serie A matches this season.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Paz made 30 starts and five substitute appearances in Serie A for Como, scoring six goals and providing eight assists in the process.

Arsenal and Chelsea suffer Nico Paz blow

Just like Tottenham in the summer of 2025, Arsenal and Chelsea will fail to get a deal done for Paz in 2026, if the report in AS is to be believed.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told Arsenal Insider on October 1 that Arsenal ‘like’ Paz.

The same transfer reporter reiterated the claim again on TBR on October 3, adding that Chelsea have joined Arsenal in the race for Paz.

Bailey said: “Paz is one of the form players in Europe. He has been outstanding for Cesc Fabregas and Como.

“Real Madrid have told him they intend to bring him back, but that will depend on the player.

“Chelsea are one of the sides to pay close attention to him this season, and it is clear he has impressed them.

“Paz, for his part, is concentrating on his football as his main aim this season is to make Argentina’s World Cup finals squad.”

Paz has previously publicly revealed that his dream is to return to Madrid, and it now looks very likely that it will happen.

