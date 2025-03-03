Cesc Fabregas hopes to convince Real Madrid not to exercise their buy-back clause on Nico Paz, with a report revealing why the Como manager does not want him to return to Los Blancos, who are facing a problem in their quest to sign William Saliba from Arsenal.

Paz joined Como from Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has been a star in Serie A. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself as a regular in the Italian club’s first team and has scored six goals and provided five assists in 25 league matches so far this season.

Italian media has claimed that Arsenal and Inter Milan have been scouting Paz this season and have been impressed with the attacking midfielder.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen on the former Madrid prospect, while the Spanish press has claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would love to work with Paz at the Etihad Stadium.

There have been reports that Madrid themselves have been delighted with the progress that Paz has made at Como and are ready to trigger the buy-back clause in his contract.

The youngster himself has publicly said that he would love to return to Madrid, but his Como manager Fabregas has other ideas.

According to Fichajes, the former Arsenal midfielder plans to convince Madrid to postpone triggering Paz’s buy-back clause until the summer of 2026.

While Los Blancos consider the return of the youngster “a serious option for next season”, Como boss Fabregas is of the firm opinion that him staying in Italy for another season would be beneficial for both the Serie A club and the player.

“Fabregas believes that Nico Paz still has room to grow and believes that another couple of seasons in Serie A would allow him to develop with greater prominence and responsibility,” states the report in Fichajes.

“At Madrid, the competition is fierce and finding minutes will not be easy, so the Spanish coach believes that the best thing for his development would be to continue accumulating experience in Italy before returning to the elite of Spanish football.”

Fabregas plans to plead his case to the Madrid board in the coming months.

William Saliba hurdle for Real Madrid

While Arsenal are hoping to sign Paz ahead of Madrid, the north London club are also planning to stop Saliba from joining the defending Spanish and European champions.

Madrid have already made contact with the French defender’s entourage over a possible summer move.

Los Blancos are ready to go big on Saliba and make him the most expensive defender in history.

However, Arsenal have stepped up their efforts to keep Saliba and are ready to offer him a new and long-term contract.

According to TBR, the Gunners are willing to pay Saliba a weekly salary of £250,000 and are confident that he will stay.

Latest Madrid news: Zubimendi hope, Diaz contact

Arsenal are in pole position for Martin Zubimendi, but a Spanish report has revealed that Madrid are not giving up on signing the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Los Blancos believes that their “extraordinary” relationship with Sociedad will help them get a deal done for the Spain international.

With Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool are looking for a potential replacement for the Egyptian forward.

A Spanish report has revealed that Liverpool are in contact over a possible summer deal for Madrid winger Brahim Diaz.

Meanwhile, Madrid could struggle to sign Murillo, with the defender happy at Nottingham Forest.

IN PROFILE: Who is Nico Paz?

By Samuel Bannister

The son of Pablo Paz, a member of Argentina’s World Cup squad in 1998, Nico Paz was born in 2004 on Tenerife. He soon started honing his own skills as a footballer, developing in the CD San Juan academy before signing for Tenerife – one of the clubs his father used to play for – in 2014.

Two years later, still not yet a teenager, he was snapped up by Real Madrid to develop in their academy. By January 2022, aged 17, Paz was ready to make his debut for Real’s reserve team, the first of 53 appearances for the Castilla side (for whom he would score 10 goals).

Along the way, his form caught the attention of Carlo Ancelotti, who gave him his first-team debut for Madrid in a Champions League match in November 2023. While also juggling his Castilla duties, in what would be a breakout year, Paz went on to make eight senior appearances under Ancelotti, scoring his first and only goal for the club just three weeks after his debut.

But with competition for places high in his preferred position of attacking midfield – not that it is the only role he has ever played in – Paz was sold to ambitious and high-spending Serie A newcomers Como in the summer, where he has been developing under the tutelage of Fabregas.

A senior debut for Argentina – who had already previously named him in their preliminary World Cup squad in 2022, when he was yet to even make his first-team debut for Real Madrid – was awarded in October and he marked the occasion by setting up a goal for a certain Lionel Messi.

A tactically smart playmaker in his own right, Paz stands out for his ability to cover vast territory in midfield and set up chances with through balls and dribbles, making him something of the full package. And standing at over six feet tall makes him even more of a handful for his markers.

Fabregas has been deploying him as a connector between the holding midfielders and striker in his Como system, although the left-footed Paz is a flexible and versatile kind of attacker.

