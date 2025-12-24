Real Madrid’s ‘first signing for 2026’ described as ‘deal of the century’

Nico Paz, who will return to Real Madrid from Como in 2026

The Real Madrid media believes that president Florentino Perez is about to pull off the ‘deal of the century’ by bringing Nico Paz back to Estadio Bernabeu, as sources tell TEAMtalk the response that the Como playmaker’s entourage has given to the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium or Anfield.

Paz has been a revelation for Como since joining the Italian club from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. The 21-year-old Argentina international attacking midfielder has scored 11 goals and given 14 assists in 51 appearances for Cesc Fabregas’s side and has established himself as one of the best young players in Serie A.

Like they do with all young players Madrid sell, the Spanish and European giants have inserted buy-back clauses in Paz’s contract with Como and will be able to bring the youngster in the summer of 2026 for €9million (£8m, $10.6m) in Paz’s contract at Como.

In November, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid have decided to trigger the buy-back clause in Paz’s contract next summer, adding that the playmaker has “already said yes’ to a return to Estadio Bernabeu.

Romano noted that Paz will be Madrid’s “first signing for 2026”, which is still true even though Los Blancos are about to complete a deal for Manex Rezola.

According to The Athletic on December 22, Madrid are set to sign 19-year-old attacking midfielder Rezola from fourth-tier Logrones.

However, the teenager will initially start with Los Blancos’ third team, which also plays in the same division as Logrones, and will then be promoted to Real Madrid Castilla, so he is not a signing for Xabi Alonso’s senior side yet.

Romano wrote on X at 9:26am on November 25: “Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, has now hailed Madrid’s decision to bring back Paz.

Noting that Transfermarkt now value Paz at €65m (£57m, $76.7m), the headline in the report notes that Madrid are ‘about to close the deal of the century’.

The report has noted that Paz will be ‘a real bargain’ for Madrid given his rise in Serie A and the increase in his valuation since he left Los Blancos in 2024.

Arsenal and Liverpool suffer Nico Paz blow – sources

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 19 that Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs that are keen on a 2026 deal for Paz.

We understand that, along with Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal have all made ‘fresh enquiries’ for the Como star.

Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal have got in touch with Paz’s entourage about a potential deal in 2026, but the playmaker’s stance is clear.

We understand that, while Paz is flattered by interest from Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal, he only has eyes for a return to Real Madrid.

Paz plans to finish the season at Como and then return to Madrid to fulfil his dream of starring for the Spanish and European giants.

