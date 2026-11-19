Real Madrid’s stance on re-signing Nico Paz has emerged in the Spanish media, which is bad news for Manchester United in their quest to bring the Como attacking midfielder to Old Trafford.

The Sun reported on November 13 that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Paz with a view to a potential move in the summer of 2027.

Paz starred for Como in their 4-1 hammering of Man Utd in Italy in the Champions League last month.

The 22-year-old Argentina international playmaker has scored six goals and given eight assists in 14 matches in all competitions for Como so far this season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has since played down links between Man Utd and Paz.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has also reported that Como have no plans to sell Paz in the middle of the season.

Man Utd have just appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick as first-team manager.

Given that Pochettino and Paz are Argentines, links between the Como star and Man Utd were almost inevitable.

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Real Madrid plan to re-sign Nico Paz

It has also now emerged that Real Madrid are planning to exercise their buy-clause of €80m (£67m) in Paz’s contract and bring him back to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2027.

Madrid sold Paz to Como in the summer of 2024.

Los Blancos activated their €9m (£7.5m) option to re-sign Paz in the summer of 2026, before selling him back to Como for €60m (£50.3m) after the youngster expressed his desire to stay at the Italian club for at least another season.

The Spanish and European giants have the option to re-sign Paz from Como in the summer of 2027 for €80m (£67m), which, according to Cope, they are planning to exercise.

‘Real Madrid’s plan is to bring Nico Paz back next summer’, reads the headline in the report.

The report has noted: ‘Real Madrid are determined to bring Nico Paz back next summer.’

Journalist Melchor Ruiz said on Deportes COPE that Madrid plan to bring Paz into manager Jose Mourinho’s fold next season.

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