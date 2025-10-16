Lionel Messi endorses Real Madrid transfer ‘promise’ as Liverpool deal vindicated

Lionel Messi’s endorsement of Nico Paz and Rio Ngumoha as two of the brightest young talents in the world underlines the smart decisions that Real Madrid and Liverpool have made regarding the Argentina international and the English youngster, while two Chelsea transfer deals are also highlighted by the footballing legend.

Real Madrid and Liverpool are two of the biggest clubs in the world and have some of the best players on the planet. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been world class for Liverpool for years, while Madrid have a ‘Who’s who’ of elite footballers, which includes Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Thibaut Courtois.

However, like all major clubs that are global brands, Madrid and Liverpool focus on youth, too, and are always on the hunt for budding players with a promising future.

Madrid sold Nico Paz to Como in the summer of 2024, but Los Blancos have been impressed with the Argentina international attacking midfielder and plan to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Spanish publication AS on October 8, Madrid have ‘told’ Paz ‘they are counting on him for next season’.

The Spanish and European giants have made ‘a promise – all verbal, nothing written’ to the 21-year-old that they will trigger the buy-back clause of €9million (£8m, $10.5m) in his contract at Como and re-sign him in the summer of 2026.

Paz, who scored one goal in eight appearances for the Madrid first before, has found the back of the net nine times and has registered 12 assists in 42 matches in all competitions for Como since joining the Serie A club in 2024.

The playmaker has also played six times for Argentina and has impressed the great Lionel Messi.

In a recent Adidas advert for Messi+10: Season 2, Messi handpicked the next generation of attacking players who are going to wow the world, and Paz was on the list.

Rio Ngumoha was also on the list, with the 17-year-old winger having already established himself as part of the Liverpool first-team squad.

Liverpool rate Ngumoha very highly and handed him his first professional contract in September 2025.

This came after Ngumoha became Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer and the youngest-ever player to feature for the Merseyside club. in European competition.

The teenager’s inclusion on Messi’s list highlights the smart decision that Liverpool made, especially with Real Madrid chasing Ngumoha.

READ NEXT 🌐 The most ridiculous €65m Real Madrid transfer rumour you will read this season

Chelsea duo Kendry Paez and Andrey Santos also included in Lionel Messi’s list

Messi, a Barcelona and Argentina legend, also held cards showing the names of Chelsea duo Kendry Paez and Andrey Santos.

Paez, an Ecuador international who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, is on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea at the moment and is only 18 years of age.

The new Adidas ad highlights some of the big young talents in the world. 🇪🇨 Kendry Páez

🇵🇹 Rodrigo Mora

🇧🇪 Mika Godts

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Rio Ngumoha

🇦🇷 Nico Paz

🇫🇷 Kader Meite

🇧🇷 Andrey Santos

🇩🇪 Brajan Gruda 💎⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Y3DRlJWNDY — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) October 10, 2025

Midfielder Santos, 21, made his debut for Brazil back in 2023, and had loan spells at Vasco da Gama, Nottingham Forest and Strasbourg following his move to Chelsea and is now part of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad at Stamford Bridge.

Top 10 List in Lionel Messi advert

Nico Paz (Como)

Kendry Paez (Strasbourg/Chelsea)

Rio Nguomha (Liverpool)

Mohamed Kader Meite (Rennes)

Clara Serrajordi (Barcelona Women)

Brajan Gruda (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Mika Godts (Ajax)

Andrey Santos (Chelsea)

Lily Yohannes (Lyon Women)

Rodrigo Mora (Porto)

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Real Madrid news: Endrick exit, Liverpool swap deal

In other news, Real Madrid could send one of their gems out on loan in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but West Ham United are unlikely to be his destination.

Real Madrid are also planning an outrageous swap deal with Liverpool, but it is hard to envisage Los Blancos pulling it off.

And finally, a Liverpool midfielder’s performance in an unusual role will have convinced Real Madrid to make a move for him in 2026.

POLL: Who is most likely to win the Champions League?