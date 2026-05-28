‘Very complete’ midfielder ‘will’ join Real Madrid imminently

Real Madrid will trigger the buy-back option in Nico Paz’s contract at Como and bring him back to Estadio Bernabeu, according to the Spanish media, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reveals whether the attacking midfielder will stay at the European giants next season.

It has long been reported that Real Madrid plan to bring Paz from his time at Como, with the Spanish and European powerhouse having buy-back options.

Madrid have the option to bring Paz back in the summer of 2026 for €9million (£7.8m, $10.5m).

Back in November 2025, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: Real Madrid are planning to bring back Nico Páz as their first signing for 2026 as revealed months ago.

“Understand the buy back clause is NOT valid in January and Como want to keep him until summer.

“The plan is to make the deal happen in June 2026. Nico already said YES.”

Paz has since had yet another brilliant season at Como, helping the Italian club finish in the Serie A top four and qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League campaign.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has raved about Paz on multiple occasions over the past two or so seasons, describing the Argentina international attacking midfielder as a “very complete player” who “can play different roles” in Tribuna on March 25, 2025.

With Como’s season now finished, both AS and Cadena SER have reported that Madrid will trigger the buy-back option and bring Paz back.

According to Cadena SER, Madrid ‘will re-sign Nico Paz, with the report adding that Los Blancos ‘have until May 30th to exercise their buy-back option’.

‘This operation will go through’, the report in the Spanish news outlet has claimed.

AS, too, has reported that Paz will return to Madrid, although the Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has noted that Los Blancos have two weeks to trigger the option, starting from this Monday.

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Real Madrid will give ‘final verdict’ on Nico Paz future

Romano has also given his take on Paz’s future, claiming that whether the 21-year-old stays at Madrid next season will depend on what Madrid decide.

Jose Mourinho has a deal in place to become the new Real Madrid manager, but an official announcement is hold on at the moment due to the impending presidential elections.

Florentino Perez is the Madrid president at the moment, but Enrique Riquelme is aiming to oust him.

Romano said about Paz on his YouTube channel: “There is going to be movement with Nico Paz.

“Get ready in the next days. I think it’s a matter of few days to understand more on Nico Paz because on one side, there is Real Madrid who want to count on Nico Paz for next season.

“So, Real Madrid as a management, as a board, as a club, they want to bring back Nico Paz, to pay the €9million to Como and to make sure the player is staying at Real Madrid.

“On the other side, Como are still hoping to keep the player for one more season.

“So, Como are trying at their best, involving everyone from the club, from the coaching staff, Cesc Fabregas himself, to try convince Real Madrid to keep the player for one more season at Como playing Champions League football.

“Nico Paz wants to understand what Real Madrid want to do with him now with a new coach, like Jose Mourinho.

“So, it’s on Real Madrid to decide.

“The final verdict is on Real Madrid.

“If Real Madrid decide to follow what they want to do as a management is Nico Paz staying at Real Madrid.

“If Real Madrid decide to understand the Como and player’s position, eventually Nico could do one more season at Como.

“But, at the moment, what I can guarantee is that Real Madrid remain in total control of the situation.”

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