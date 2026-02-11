Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Nico Schlotterbeck, with the German media claiming that Real Madrid are now ‘favourites’ to sign the Borussia Dortmund defender, should he decide to leave the Bundesliga outfit.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first broke the news of Liverpool’s interest in signing Schlotterbeck from Dortmund back on November 11, 2025. Sources told us at the time that Liverpool view the left-footed Germany international central defender as an ideal replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, subsequently reported on December 8, 2025, that Liverpool had held ‘initial talks’ with the agents of Schlotterbeck, who is under contract at Dortmund until the summer of 2027.

While Liverpool have since signed Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, with the centre-back to move to Anfield officially in the summer of 2026, the defending Premier League champions are keen on adding another defender to their squad, with Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season.

Schlotterbeck would be a brilliant signing for Liverpool, but Real Madrid’s interest in the 26-year-old means that the Merseyside club will not have it all their way.

The Spanish press has been drumming up Madrid’s interest in Schlotterbeck, and now the German media has backed Los Blancos to sign him.

According to Bild, ‘two favourites have emerged’ for Schlotterbeck – ‘Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund’.

Madrid are willing to pay the €40-50million (up to £43.4m, $59.3m) transfer fee needed for Schlotterbeck, although the defender himself has not made a final decision on his future.

The German is in talks with Dortmund over his future, and if he decides to leave the Bundesliga at the end of the season, then he is likely to move to Estadio Bernabeu.

Dortmund are ready to accept Schlotterbeck’s ‘request for a release clause that will be valid from 2027’, such is their determination to keep him.

If Dortmund qualify for the Champions League, then Schlotterbeck’s release clause will be €60m (£52.1m, $71.2m); if not, then it will be €10m (£8.7m, $11.9m) less.

Based on Bild’s report, it seems that Liverpool are not even being considered by Schlotterbeck, which will come as a massive blow for the Reds.

