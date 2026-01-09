One of Europe’s best defenders wants to join Real Madrid and star at Estadio Bernabeu, according to a Spanish report, which is bad news for Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes.

With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season, Los Blancos are on the hunt for a new defender. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Alaba will not be given a new contract, while discussions over a new deal for Rudiger may not come to fruition.

Madrid manager Xabi Alonso could do with a new centre-back as early as the January transfer window, given that Dean Huijsen has not always been at his best and Raul Asencio has yet to demonstrate that he can star for Los Blancos on a consistent basis, although it is very likely that president Florentino Perez will move for a new defender only next summer.

Marc Guehi is a player that Real Madrid want, with sources telling our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that the Crystal Palace defender is open to a move to Los Blancos.

Another defender who is willing to move to Estadio Bernabeu is Nico Schlotterbeck, according to Defensa Central.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative, has noted in its headline: ‘Schlotterbeck expresses his desire to sign for Real Madrid’.

The report has claimed that the Germany international central defender ‘will leave Borussia Dortmund this summer and is set to join Real Madrid’.

Schlotterbeck has reportedly told Dortmund ‘of his desire’ to leave next summer and ‘prefers a move to Spain’.

This report in Defensa Central comes in the wake of Bild reporting Madrid’s desire to sign Schlotterbeck.

The German publication has claimed that Madrid are ‘the frontrunners’ for Schlotterbeck, with Dayot Upamecano now on the verge of agreeing a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Bild has claimed that Dortmund will not sell Schlotterbeck for anything less than €50million (£43.4m, $58.2m).

Nico Schlotterbeck’s Real Madrid desire is bad news for Liverpool

Defensa Central is very much Real Madrid-oriented and is often speculative, so it is not a surprise that it is claiming that Schlotterbeck wants to play for Alonso’s side.

However, the German media has previously reported that Schlotterbeck hopes that Madrid come for him.

Bild journalist Christian Falk wrote on CF Bayern Insider on October 10 that Schlotterbeck is ‘hoping that Real Madrid will come knocking, given the La Liga giants are looking for free agent defensive signings next summer’.

The latest development on the future of Schlotterbeck is bad news for Liverpool, who have their eyes on the Germany international defender, too.

Liverpool’s desire to sign a new centre-back in 2026 has been well-documented, with Marc Guehi their main target.

Guehi almost joined Liverpool on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window and will not sign a new deal with Palace.

However, the defending Premier League champions have not put all of their eggs in one basket, especially with Manchester City planning to bid for Guehi in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 8 that Schlotterbeck’s agency have held talks with Liverpool over a move to Anfield in 2026.

With Madrid now in the lead for the defender, Liverpool will have to step up their pursuit for the 26-year-old.

