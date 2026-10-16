Agent of Nico Williams reveals Liverpool, Arsenal interest – ‘He’s ambitious’

The agent of Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams has opened up about interest from the likes of Premier League duo Liverpool and Arsenal, in a revealing interview regarding his client.

Interest from Anfield and Emirates Stadium in the talented winger has gone on for some time, with both clubs actively hunting wide players over multiple transfer windows.

Indeed, interest in Williams was particularly hot in the summer of 2024, after he had excelled for both club and country, scoring in the final of the European Championships as Spain beat England 2-1.

Williams, who has 38 goals and 37 assists in 205 matches in all competitions for Bilbao, also added the World Cup to his resume over the summer.

And while there was plenty of interest after the Euros in 2024, particularly from Barcelona, Williams actually ended up signing a new deal with Bilbao instead.

And his agent, Félix Tainta, confirmed interest from Liverpool and Arsenal on Los Fulanos (via Marca) as he explained why Williams stayed in the Basque region.

When asked about negotiations with Barcelona, Tainta explained: “We all know about Barca’s interest in the summer of 24, after the European Championship. Barca, Arsenal, Bayern, Liverpool, PSG… I could name them all. Everyone wanted Nico, and having a player say no to all these clubs isn’t easy.

“From there, we talked to Barca. Athletic knew because I kept them informed about the situation at all times, even though Athletic were angry with Barca for their methods. From then on, I initiated conversations.

“There came a point in the negotiations, in the situation, where Nico couldn’t be without playing time. Nico is a Formula 1 car. If I go to your house, I can’t take on your problem, and I made that clear to Barca.

“From then on, we decided that if there weren’t certain guarantees, we couldn’t risk Nico not going there to play, with a World Cup coming up, and not just with a World Cup, it’s…A professional has to practice their profession. I go to your house to practice my profession; I have to continue doing my profession, and if you have a problem, that shouldn’t affect me. And if you can’t assure me that it won’t affect me, then I might have to change my mind.”

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Williams still ‘ambitious’ but Bilbao is home

As for interest in the summer of 2024 and 2025, Tainta added: “There were very important contacts the summer of the European Championship, and even more important ones the following summer. It wasn’t that there were any changes; the dynamic was good. But when you reach a certain point, you defend what’s yours, and I, as I’ve told you from the very beginning, will always defend my player, always, to the death.

“And when what you’re doing is based on facts, logic, and common sense, nobody can say anything to you. I ask for something that’s essential in the life of a professional, whether they’re a footballer or a waiter. If you’re a waiter and you can’t do your job, you’re screwed. From that point on, things change, and you take a different path.”

When asked if Williams wanted to leave, Tainta replied: “Nico had the idea of ​​being able to leave. He’s ambitious. At Athletic, you know the limitations, you know you’re not going to win a Champions League, maybe a La Liga title.

“In the end, when he kept saying, ‘Not here, not here, not here, maybe here, but the situation and what it entails doesn’t add up,’ there’s another twist where you think, ‘What if I renew?’ I brought it up with him, I said, ‘This is what it is, do you want me to fight for it?’ And he agreed. And that’s how we renewed.”