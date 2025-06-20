Real Madrid have turned down the chance to sign one of Europe’s best attackers, who is now on his way to arch-rivals Barcelona, according to a report, as one of Los Blancos’ longest-serving players looks set to join Fenerbahce and work with Jose Mourinho.

Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in the world and are bitter rivals. Los Blancos had a disappointing 2024/25 season as they failed to win LaLiga or the Champions League, while the Blaugrana became the champions of Spain and beat Madrid in the finals of the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

However, both Barcelona and Madrid are fully aware of the need to strengthen their respective squads in the summer transfer window.

After hiring Xabi Alonso to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the manager at the end of last season, Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono already this summer.

As for Barcelona, Hansi Flick’s side have secured the services of goalkeeper Joan Garcia from city-rivals Espanyol.

The LaLiga champions are also pressing ahead with their quest to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and have already agreed personal terms with the Spain international winger.

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on his Facebook page this week that “Nico Williams and Barça have agreed personal terms” on a six-year deal.

Romano added: “Agreement done on player’s contract until June 2031 with the salary in the region of €7/8m net per season.”

BBC Sport has also reported that the youngster has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Flick’s side, adding: ‘Williams has a €62m (£53m, $71.4m) release clause in his contract at San Mames, which Barcelona have indicated they are happy to activate’.

Defensa Central has now revealed that Williams had initially wanted to join Madrid, but Los Blancos rejected the chance to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that ‘Nico Williams has always been a Real Madrid fan’ and ‘has always preferred Real Madrid to Barcelona’.

However, Williams ‘has never had a real opportunity to join the Real Madrid project’, which is why ‘he has to settle for a move to Barca’.

Defensa Central has claimed that although Madrid president Florentino Perez is aware of the quality of Williams, having the likes of Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Endrick in the squad means that there is no need to bring in another attacker.

Described as “unique” and “wonderful” by former Madrid manager Jose Mourinho in December 2024, as quoted in Football Espana, Williams won the Copa del Rey with Bilbao in 2023/24 and the European Championship with Spain in 2024.

Lucas Vazquez ‘very close’ to leaving Real Madrid – report

While Madrid will not sign Williams, there is also the distinct possibility that they will let Lucas Vazquez leave.

Vazquez came through the Madrid youth system to establish himself in the first team.

Now 33, the Spanish winger has won LaLiga four times and the Champions League on five occasions with Los Blancos.

However, according to Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Fenerbahce are interested in a summer deal for Vazquez and are in contact already.

Fichajes has added that the winger is ‘very close to starting a new chapter in his career’ and will meet with Fenerbahce manager Mourinho over a potential deal.

Vazquez is out of contract at Madrid at the end of the month, and there is no new deal in place.

