Barcelona’s failure to secure a deal with Athletic Bilbao for winger Nico Williams is being talked about at Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed the reason why Los Blancos president Florentino Perez did not try to sign the Spain international.

Williams is one of the best wingers in the world and is a regular in the Spain squad. The 22-year-old came through the Athletic youth system and helped them win the Copa del Rey in the 2023/24 campaign. Williams also played a big role in Spain clinching the Euro 2024 finals and was part of the team that reached the final of the UEFA Nations League in 2024/25.

Barcelona have been determined to sign Williams in the summer transfer window, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reporting on June 26 that the LaLiga champions already had a deal in place with the winger.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Barcelona had ‘reached an agreement on personal terms’ with Williams for a salary worth €12million (£10.2m / $14m) per year on a contract until 2031, which works out at around £196,000 a week.

Barcelona were also willing to trigger the release clause of €58m (£49.5m, $68m) in Williams’s contract at Athletic, but the Spanish giants wanted to pay the sum in installments for the youngster, who was described as “a gem” by former Barca and Madrid winger Luis Figo in AS in June.

Athletic had already rejected that proposal, and on Friday, the Basque giants made a definitive decision by handing Williams an eight-year contract extension with a significantly increased release clause.

Madrid and Barcelona are two of the biggest rivals in world football, and Williams staying at Athletic and not joining Hansi Flick’s team is being talked about at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid are saying this about Williams: ‘He’s a great player and Athletic are making a great move by keeping him’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has noted that the Blaugrana failed in their pursuit of Williams last summer as well, adding: ‘It’s become customary for FC Barcelona to make a fool of themselves in the transfer market every season.’

Why Real Madrid did not move for Nico Williams

According to Defensa Central, while Madrid appreciate the quality of Williams and are aware that he would love to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, club president Perez did not try to sign the youngster this summer because of the presence of Vinicius Junior.

With Madrid focused on handing Vinicius Junior a new deal and stopping him from moving to the Saudi Pro League in the summer transfer window, Williams realised that he was not going to be able to play for Los Blancos.

It was then that Williams’s entourage decided to explore the possibility of a move to Barcelona.

While speaking on his decision to stay at Athletic, Williams told the club’s official website: “When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart.

“I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home. Aupa Athletic!”

