Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Liverpool

Nico Williams is keen on joining Real Madrid, according to a speculative Spanish report, which has also claimed Arsenal’s interest in the Athletic Bilbao winger and has revealed how Liverpool are planning to convince him to move to Anfield.

Williams is one of the best wingers in Spain and is already hugely experienced despite being still only 23 years of age, Williams has made 183 appearances for the Athletic first team so far in his career., scoring 34 goals and providing 33 assists in the process, and won Euro 2024 with Spain.

The winger, who has had suffered injury problems on and off for the past two seasons, has a high ceiling, and a speculative Spanish source has claimed interest from Arsenal and Liverpool in the Spain international, but he wants to join Real Madrid instead.

Fichajes has reported that Liverpool are keen on signing Williams as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the defending Premier League champions in the summer of 2027 and is 33 years of age now.

Liverpool are said to be ‘preparing a €95million (£83.2m, $111.3m) offer’ for the winger and are ‘planning an all-out offensive’ for the winger.

The same Spanish news outlet has also reported that Arsenal are ‘actively’ pursuing Williams and view the Athletic winger ‘as an ideal addition to bolster their attack, bringing speed, dribbling ability, and the capacity to break down tight defences’.

The report, though, has noted that Williams’ desire is to join Madrid, not Arsenal or Liverpool.

Fichajes reports: ‘Despite strong interest from abroad, especially from the Premier League, the player’s desire is unequivocal.

‘Nico Williams wants to sign for Real Madrid and is willing to wait for the right moment for that opportunity to materialise’.

Athletic are aware that they may not be able to keep hold of Williams beyond the end of the season, with the report adding that Madrid are keeping tabs on the winger as a potential replacement for Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior is under contract at Madrid until 2027, but talks over a new deal have not progressed.

Any truth in Nico Williams to Real Madrid or Liverpool rumours?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources and has a reputation for being wildly speculative.

Any transfer story put out by the Spanish news outlet has to be taken with more than just a pinch of salt.

Williams signed a new contract with Athletic only in July 2025, turning down the chance to leave for Barcelona.

The winger said at the time: “When it comes to making decisions, for me, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am where I want to be, with my people, this is my home. Aupa Athletic!”

Described as ‘a constant nightmare for opposing defenders’ on Athletic’s official website at the time, Williams’s new contract with the Basque club is until June 30, 2025.

However, in football, you never know, and Real Madrid’s interest in Williams has been reported before.

Marca, the number one source for Real Madrid scoops with strong ties to the club’s hierarchy, reported on May 20, 2025, that Williams’ name had ‘begun to circulate widely at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas offices’.

The report noted at the time: ‘At Real Madrid, Nico’s profile is highly regarded. He’s a young, explosive player with significant media impact and both sporting and commercial potential.

‘His status as a Spanish international also adds to his appeal for a team looking to maintain a solid core of Spanish players with strong market value.’

The report added: ‘Nico’s signing for Real Madrid would undoubtedly be a bombshell, a high-impact acquisition that could partially offset the rising stardom of Lamine Yamal in the Spanish football scene. Like the young Barcelona player, Nico generates excitement among the fans.’

So, it would be remiss to suggest that Madrid have forgotten about Williams just because he signed a new deal with Athletic in the summer of 2025.

Williams is still only 23 and is able to play on either flank, making him a very appealing player for any top club.

Regarding Liverpool and Williams, no other sources are claiming that the defending Premier League champions are looking at him.

While it is true that Liverpool are on the hunt for a successor to Mohamed Salah, sources have told TEAMtalk that Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth is the top winger target for Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Semenyo has a release clause of £65million (€74m / $87m) in his contract at Bournemouth.

Despite interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, we understand that Semenyo would prefer to a move to Liverpool.

